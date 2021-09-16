Case updates: September 14, 2021

Thursday, September 16, 2021

Case updates September 14, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results

As of September 13, 75.1% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.1% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

24.9% of state residents are unvaccinated.

United States 
  • Total cases  41,426,425 - 141,644 new
  • Total deaths 662,620 - 2,000 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 537,449 - 13,433 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 34,446 - 191 new  
  • Total deaths 7,089 - 52 new  

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 144,423 - 699 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,763 - 18 new 
  • Total deaths 1,827 -  5 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 33,471  - 130 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,669  -  6 new 
  • Total deaths 458 -  1 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,042 - 9 new
  • Total hospitalizations 234 -   1 new
  • Total deaths 107 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 443 - 0 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new



Posted by DKH at 6:13 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  