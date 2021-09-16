Case updates: September 14, 2021

no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results





As of September 13, 75.1% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.1% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.





24.9% of state residents are unvaccinated.



United States Total cases 41,426,425 - 141,644 new

Total deaths 662,620 - 2,000 new

Washington state Total confirmed cases 537,449 - 13,433 new

Total hospitalizations 34,446 - 191 new

Total deaths 7,089 - 52 new

King county Total confirmed cases 144,423 - 699 new

Total hospitalizations 7,763 - 18 new

Total deaths 1,827 - 5 new

Seattle

Total confirmed cases 33,471 - 130 new

Total hospitalizations 1,669 - 6 new

Total deaths 458 - 1 new

Shoreline

Total confirmed cases 3,042 - 9 new

Total hospitalizations 234 - 1 new

Total deaths 107 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park

Total confirmed cases 443 - 0 new

Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new

Total deaths 5 - 0 new









