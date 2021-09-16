Case updates: September 14, 2021
Thursday, September 16, 2021
no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results
As of September 13, 75.1% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.1% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
24.9% of state residents are unvaccinated.
United States
- Total cases 41,426,425 - 141,644 new
- Total deaths 662,620 - 2,000 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 537,449 - 13,433 new
- Total hospitalizations 34,446 - 191 new
- Total deaths 7,089 - 52 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 144,423 - 699 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,763 - 18 new
- Total deaths 1,827 - 5 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 33,471 - 130 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,669 - 6 new
- Total deaths 458 - 1 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,042 - 9 new
- Total hospitalizations 234 - 1 new
- Total deaths 107 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 443 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
