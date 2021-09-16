Candidates: Maddy Larson doorbelling for Lake Forest Park City Council Pos 5
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Using an electric bike from local merchant Amped Adventures at the Lake Forest Park Town Center, Maddy has visited over 800 homes to share information about her campaign and to hear from the community firsthand.
Maddy, chair of the LFP Planning Commission, is a strong advocate for environmental quality and policies that work to address climate change.
|Meet Maddy event photo courtesy Maddy campaign
With these values at her core, campaigning on an electric bike just makes sense! And, if you haven’t had a chance to meet Maddy yet, stop by one of her upcoming Meet Maddy events on her patio or Zoom. RSVP at https://www.maddy4lfp.com/koevents
