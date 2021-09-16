Flags at half-staff 9-16-21 for Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Melvin
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Melvin, 60, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Deputy Melvin died in the line of duty on Friday, December 11, 2020
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on September 16th at the Cave B Estate Winery in Quincy at 1:00pm.
Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
