Flags at half-staff 9-16-21 for Grant County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Melvin

Flag Lowering - 9/16/21 (Deputy Melvin)





Deputy Melvin died in the line of duty on Friday, December 11, 2020



Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Thursday, September 16, 2021.



Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.



A memorial service will take place on September 16th at the Cave B Estate Winery in Quincy at 1:00pm.



Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.





