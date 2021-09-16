King Conservation District Online Self-Guided Learning Modules Now Available online

The King Conservation District is offering popular education courses online in an easy-to-use format that enables you to learn at your own pace.





Each course allows you to start, stop, and pick up where you left off, whenever you like.





Self-guided learning classes include Where the Water Begins, Beautify and Care for Your Streamside Property, and KCD Guide to Native Planting; or watch a workshop or education video from topics such as a virtual farm tour, community agriculture, a fire safety assessment, and more.





Follow the link and start today!



