King Conservation District Online Self-Guided Learning Modules Now Available online

Thursday, September 16, 2021

The King Conservation District is offering popular education courses online in an easy-to-use format that enables you to learn at your own pace. 

Each course allows you to start, stop, and pick up where you left off, whenever you like. 

Self-guided learning classes include Where the Water Begins, Beautify and Care for Your Streamside Property, and KCD Guide to Native Planting; or watch a workshop or education video from topics such as a virtual farm tour, community agriculture, a fire safety assessment, and more. 

