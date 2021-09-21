Business: Heather Scearce joins Shoreline Edward Jones office

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Financial Advisor Heather Scearce
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Desiree Hajek announced that Financial Advisor Heather Scearce joined her office in Shoreline on September 13, 2021.

"I am really looking forward to working with Desiree," said Heather. "I’ll have all the advantages of working with an experienced investment professional while getting to know local investors."

Hajek said, 
"I’m very impressed with Heather, and I’m sure my clients will be, too. Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us. 
Heather will help provide the high level of service investors in Shoreline have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors."

Heather and her family live in the Broadview neighborhood. The Shoreline Edward Jones branch office is located at 18336 Aurora Ave N, Suite 101C. The telephone number is 206−801−7322.

Heather Scearce points to her name on the door

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.7 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers. edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.



Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  