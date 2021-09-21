Business: Heather Scearce joins Shoreline Edward Jones office
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
|Financial Advisor Heather Scearce
"I am really looking forward to working with Desiree," said Heather. "I’ll have all the advantages of working with an experienced investment professional while getting to know local investors."
Hajek said,
"I’m very impressed with Heather, and I’m sure my clients will be, too. Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us.
Heather will help provide the high level of service investors in Shoreline have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors."
Heather and her family live in the Broadview neighborhood. The Shoreline Edward Jones branch office is located at 18336 Aurora Ave N, Suite 101C. The telephone number is 206−801−7322.
|Heather Scearce points to her name on the door
