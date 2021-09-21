Adventures of an Icebreaker: Smooth seas never made a skilled sailor!

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

U.S. Coast Guard photos by Chief Petty Officer Matt Masaschi.

Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s crew felt the effects from remnants of Hurricane Larry as the storm began affecting Baffin Bay off the western coast of Greenland where Healy was operating. 

Traversing through 15 feet high seas was quite a stark contrast from breaking through the dense four foot thick Arctic ice seen transiting through the Northwest Passage!



