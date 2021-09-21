Shoreline Police: Drugged driving is impaired driving

Around 6:00pm on Thursday evening, September 16, 2021, King County Sheriff's Office deputies in Shoreline observed the driver of this Lincoln SUV slumped behind the wheel near the 15200 block of Aurora Ave N.





That man gave deputies several false names before he was identified using a mobile fingerprint scanner.





With that information they learned he was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant.



The driver admitted to smoking fentanyl and was arrested for DUI.





When he was searched, over $2400 in cash and two bags of pills were recovered. The Lincoln was impounded.





Shoreline medics transported the suspect to a nearby hospital so he could be medically cleared. It was there that deputies obtained a search warrant for his blood.





It will take many weeks before toxicology reports tell us what drugs may have contributed to this incident. He was booked into the SCORE jail for DUI.



This incident is a reminder that drug driving is no different than drunk driving. Washington's laws are clear.









https://apps.leg.wa.gov/RCW/default.aspx?cite=46.61.502



