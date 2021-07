Shoreline resident earns degree at Missouri University of Science and Technology

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S/T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,600 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S/T offers 101 different degree programs in 40 areas of study and is ranked by CollegeFactual as the best public university to study engineering. For more information about Missouri S/T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.