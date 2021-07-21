Jobs: Shoreline Community College - customer service and budget analyst positions available

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Shoreline Community College is recruiting for the following positions:

Customer Service Specialist 2 – Student Learning, Equity, and Success
Date of first consideration: July 29, 2021
Job description and application: https://bit.ly/3zkFU8K

Budget Analyst 3 – Budget Office
Date of first consideration: August 8, 2021
Job description and application: https://bit.ly/36PiBaL

Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.



