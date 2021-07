ShoreLake Arts student volunteer opportunity

Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

ShoreLake Arts invites teens and young adults to apply for the Student Arts Leadership Program, providing up to 60 community service hours assisting with Art Adventure camps between August 9 and 27, 2021.

August 9 - 13, 8:30am - 12:30pm daily

August 16 - 20, 8:30am - 12:30pm daily

August 23 - 27, 8:30am - 12:30pm daily

ShoreLake Arts Office (In the Southwest part of the Shoreline Center)

18560 1st Ave NE

Shoreline, WA 98155

Email Jonathan Booker, Arts Education Director for ShoreLake Arts, at ArtsEd@ShoreLakeArts.org.

Participants can receive anywhere from 20 to 60 community service hours, to be determined on a case-by-case basis.To serve as a Student Arts Leader, you must be 16 or older, currently enrolled and able to demonstrate enrollment in high school, a G.E.D. program, college, or vocational/technical school, and available to commit to at least one week of service.WhenWhereApply online here! Questions?