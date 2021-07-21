ShoreLake Arts student volunteer opportunity
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
|Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts
ShoreLake Arts invites teens and young adults to apply for the Student Arts Leadership Program, providing up to 60 community service hours assisting with Art Adventure camps between August 9 and 27, 2021.
Participants can receive anywhere from 20 to 60 community service hours, to be determined on a case-by-case basis.
To serve as a Student Arts Leader, you must be 16 or older, currently enrolled and able to demonstrate enrollment in high school, a G.E.D. program, college, or vocational/technical school, and available to commit to at least one week of service.
When
- August 9 - 13, 8:30am - 12:30pm daily
- August 16 - 20, 8:30am - 12:30pm daily
- August 23 - 27, 8:30am - 12:30pm daily
- ShoreLake Arts Office (In the Southwest part of the Shoreline Center)
- 18560 1st Ave NE
- Shoreline, WA 98155
Questions?
- Email Jonathan Booker, Arts Education Director for ShoreLake Arts, at ArtsEd@ShoreLakeArts.org.
0 comments:
Post a Comment