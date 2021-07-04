Shoreline Police: Slightly bizarre DUI

Eccentric parking job

At first glance, one might think this white Cadillac is just another car for sale on the car lot at 170th and Aurora in Shoreline. But, on closer inspection, the smashed up front end indicates a much more complicated story.



On Wednesday, June 29, 2021 at 6:22am, King County deputies were dispatched to an accident at N 170th St and Aurora Ave N. A male was behind the wheel of the white Cadillac when it crossed over into the oncoming lanes of traffic, hit a sign pole and hopped the sidewalk - coming to rest in a local car lot.





Strike Two





A witness went to check on the driver, who responded by turning up his music and "waving his hands around." The witnessed believed the driver was under the influence.





When a deputy arrived he approached the driver, who was still behind the wheel of the running car. The driver was asked to get out, but only stared straight ahead and said nothing. The deputy repeated himself, yet the driver still didn't react.



When two deputies attempted to physically remove the driver, he began revving the engine and put the vehicle in gear. The Caddie accelerated rapidly and crashed into a light pole. Strike two.







When deputies finally got the guy out of the car, he couldn't walk without assistance and was stumbling and weaving.



After medics checked him out, a warrant was issued to draw the man's blood.



Charges of Driving Under the Influence and Driving While License Suspended (3rd Degree) will be forwarded to the Shoreline Prosecuting Attorney's Office.



As a reminder, we do not show suspect's faces until they have been formally charged.



--KCSO











