Shoreline Rotary will hear about Kruckeberg Garden at Wednesday meeting

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden photo by Wayne Pridemore

Join in for a Zoom Rotary meeting Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021. Our meeting starts at 7:30am with President Debbie Tarry! Join in for a Zoom Rotary meeting Wednesday morning, July 7, 2021. Our meeting starts at 7:30am with President Debbie Tarry!





It’s summer and a great time to get outside to explore our community. Our Rotary Guest Speaker will be Joe Abken, Executive Director for the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in Shoreline.





The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is a four-acre public garden showcasing Pacific Northwest native plants and rare non-native species in a naturalistic woodland setting.





The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden was founded in 1958 when Dr. Art Kruckeberg and his wife Mareen moved to a 4-acre farmhouse in Shoreline. Over the ensuing decades they created the Garden, growing nearly every plant from seed or cutting.





Art and Mareen took an informal, naturalistic approach to design, combining Northwest native plants with unusual and rarely cultivated species collected from the West coast and around the world. The result is a unique Puget Sound woodland garden.









Shoreline Rotary Club Meeting

Zoom will open at 7:15 am (you may receive a message to wait until the "host" signs on)



Meeting link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89698545411?pwd=VG81Q3piUG9UVU9mbFBZcUdqQ3lqQT09



Or, you can enter the following Meeting ID and you will be asked to enter the Passcode.



Meeting ID: 896 9854 5411

Passcode: 255516



Or you can call in on your phone and follow the instructions for entering the Meeting ID and Passcode:

+1 253 215 8782 US - local





