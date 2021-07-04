Shoreline to reopen parks for rentals beginning July 6
Sunday, July 4, 2021
|Picnic shelter Hamlin Park
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
In keeping with updated State Guidelines, park permit applications will no longer require COVID restrictions related to masking or limits on the number of people allowed.
Events may also be open to the public. We will also begin accepting Concession Permits for the sale of food and drink.
We continue to encourage everyone to follow Public Health guidelines around when to wear masks. Unvaccinated individuals should wear masks in any public venue, even outdoors if six feet of distance can’t be maintained.
For more information about parks and recreation facility rentals, visit our Rentals page.
