Shoreline to reopen parks for rentals beginning July 6

Picnic shelter Hamlin Park

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline With the lifting of State COVID-19 restrictions on June 30, 2021 and as part of the City's Phase 1 reopening, the City of Shoreline will begin accepting applications from the public for events in our parks on July 6.





In keeping with updated State Guidelines, park permit applications will no longer require COVID restrictions related to masking or limits on the number of people allowed.