Shoreline to reopen parks for rentals beginning July 6

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Picnic shelter Hamlin Park
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
With the lifting of State COVID-19 restrictions on June 30, 2021 and as part of the City’s Phase 1 reopening, the City of Shoreline will begin accepting applications from the public for events in our parks on July 6. 

In keeping with updated State Guidelines, park permit applications will no longer require COVID restrictions related to masking or limits on the number of people allowed. 

Events may also be open to the public. We will also begin accepting Concession Permits for the sale of food and drink.

We continue to encourage everyone to follow Public Health guidelines around when to wear masks. Unvaccinated individuals should wear masks in any public venue, even outdoors if six feet of distance can’t be maintained.

For more information about parks and recreation facility rentals, visit our Rentals page.



