Shoreline Police: Package bandits are now bringing reusable bags to their capers

This is so Northwest. The package bandits are now bringing reusable bags to their capers.





Check out this video of a recent theft from the 16100 block of Ashworth Ave N in Shoreline.

According to the victim, this incident occurred on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 5:04pm.





As you can see, a silver vehicle, possibly a Mitsubishi, backed in to the victim’s driveway.





A woman gets out of the car, Seattle Mariners bag in hand, and helps herself to the victim’s packages before getting back into her vehicle and driving away.



We hope someone out there can identify this individual. If you have any information on who she is, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21702060.



--King county sheriff's office







