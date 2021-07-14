Plastic bag ban back for Shoreline

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Attention businesses: Shoreline's plastic bag ban is currently in effect! 

Plastic shopping bags are prohibited in the City of Shoreline. 

Instead, retailers may encourage customers to bring their own reusable bags or provide paper bags that contain a minimum of 40% post-consumer recycled content. 

Visit the website for more information about what types of bags are required in Shoreline: https://www.codepublishing.com/.../Sho.../Shoreline0925.html.

The plastic bag ban was suspended during the pandemic.



