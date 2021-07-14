Rally for Best Starts for Kids
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Join featured guests King County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski, along with other community leaders and residents from North King County, as we rally to renew the Best Starts for Kids Levy, King County Prop. 1!
Mark your calendar today for Wed., July 28th at 5:30pm over Zoom! Register HERE
Since it launched in 2016, Best Starts for Kids has positively impacted the lives of so many children, youth and families in our community, delivering on its mission to support the healthy development of children, youth and families in King County.
Best Starts for Kids focuses on five strategy areas that prioritize promoting positive outcomes for kids preventing negative outcomes, intervening early when kids and families need support, and building on community strengths.
Data shows that these investments and strategies are working. To date, Best Starts for Kids has reached 490,000 of King County’s youngest children and their families and 40,000 youth and young adults, catalyzing strong starts in a child’s earliest years and sustaining those gains through to adulthood.
Your help is needed to ensure that Best Starts for Kids can continue to invest in our children with effective and proven prevention strategies for the next six years!
Join on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 (5:30 - 6:15pm) to find out more about Best Starts for Kids and how you can help.
Data shows that these investments and strategies are working. To date, Best Starts for Kids has reached 490,000 of King County’s youngest children and their families and 40,000 youth and young adults, catalyzing strong starts in a child’s earliest years and sustaining those gains through to adulthood.
Your help is needed to ensure that Best Starts for Kids can continue to invest in our children with effective and proven prevention strategies for the next six years!
Join on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 (5:30 - 6:15pm) to find out more about Best Starts for Kids and how you can help.
0 comments:
Post a Comment