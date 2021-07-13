Accident response turns into a police matter on Aurora
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
They determined there were no injuries, then turned the incident over to Shoreline Police.
Shoreline deputies investigated the incident and assures the public that there are no concerns for community safety.
Eastbound and westbound NE 175th was closed to traffic during the response.
Police said "We thank the public for their patience as traffic delays and extra police / medical presence should be expected."
The scene is clear now.
