Accident response turns into a police matter on Aurora

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Around 7pm on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, a vehicle crashed into a stop sign near NE 170th and Aurora. The original response was from Shoreline Fire.

They determined there were no injuries, then turned the incident over to Shoreline Police.

Shoreline deputies investigated the incident and assures the public that there are no concerns for community safety. 

Eastbound and westbound NE 175th was closed to traffic during the response.

Police said "We thank the public for their patience as traffic delays and extra police / medical presence should be expected."

The scene is clear now.



