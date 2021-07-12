Shoreline Planning Commission regular meeting Thursday to review miscellaneous code amendments
Monday, July 12, 2021
Shoreline Planning Commission regular meeting Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 7-9pm - virtual meeting
Instructions for attending the meeting, making comments, and reviewing the agenda and staff documents can be seen here
(https://www.shorelinewa.gov/government/departments/planning-community-development/planning-commission/live-and-video-planning-commission-meetings)
Agenda Highlights
0 comments:
Post a Comment