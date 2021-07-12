Shoreline Planning Commission regular meeting Thursday to review miscellaneous code amendments

Monday, July 12, 2021


Shoreline Planning Commission regular meeting Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 7-9pm - virtual meeting

Instructions for attending the meeting, making comments, and reviewing the agenda and staff documents can be seen here 

Agenda Highlights

