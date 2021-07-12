Photos courtesy Pam Ching-Bunge except as noted

Evolution of the Ching Community Gardens from bare dirt lot to a neighborhood baseball field, to lush and legendary organic gardens to invasive neglect, and now, perhaps to neighborhood gardens open to all

Joe Ching

Pam recalls, “When we moved to this property in the 50s, the lot was weeds and hard dirt. The first year, we--meaning kids, friends, family--spent literally most of our free weekends removing weeds and clearing rocks, thousands upon thousands. If I could only have a penny for every rock I tossed. And so it went, on and on. I'm sure if you dig down deep enough, there'll be a lot of rocks.”

Kids from blocks around came to play in the ball field. “There just weren’t any fences back then,” Pam reminisced. “There was just a free flow of kids.” Their freedom extended across the street and beyond. “That was all Boeing property before it was developed into the community college. And yeah, it was a great place to grow up. It was fun.”

Over time the Ching family transformed a patch of weeds and chalky soil into a chef’s paradise.





A welcoming wave of godetias along the Ching’s front sidewalk

Koi pond, pagoda and bridge



In the back, as “the kids grew up and weren't coming anymore, my dad started planting trees, fruit trees. But my younger brother said he remembers playing football between the fruit trees.”



In 1967 Pam returned to Hawaii. The vegetable garden, she said, was still small at that time. On her yearly visits home “I was always amazed. In its final form, it was huge.”









“The fruit trees were dwarfs but with high yields…. varieties of apple, peaches, pears, asian pears, varieties of plum. The largest tree, and most beautiful was the Shiro golden plum in the middle of the back garden. These plums were the most sweet, juicy and irresistible! I think the tree may still produce after decades of neglect. … The soil!”



“Grape vines gave delicious fruit, and it appears are still growing, and are prodigious producers. The vegetables were incredible,” Pam said. “There was always more than we could use, so he gave lots away.”

Gorgeous black bamboo stands bordered the property, kept in bounds by digging and potting them up for Sky Nursery.



In the vegetable garden, now gone, Joe grew every vegetable and fruit possible in the Pacific Northwest, including exotics like kohlrabi (for a German friend who couldn’t find it in the local groceries), kiwi, and persimmons.



“We all helped with the harvest,” Pam said, “but my mom was probably the most active because she would be putting up everything, whether it was making jams or pickling green beans.” In 2014, when the property was sold, her children found some of their mom’s preserves in the basement on shelves their father had built.

The decline of the gardens was gradual. As they got older, Joe and Jennie were unable to do the demanding, daily labor of maintaining the plantings to their standards. Their kids helped, for a time splitting the heavy upkeep between the front and the back. Neighbors leased garden patches, had the benefit of the extraordinarily fertile soil, and kept some weeds in check.



The bones of the property are good. Fruit trees are still varied and abundant, and grapes and kiwi vines drape every close bush and tree. In the late fall, orange persimmons glow in an otherwise grey/green landscape. Roses flash red through mounds of rampant green spring growth.

This recent pandemic gave the author and many others time to appreciate what is closest to home. Having a window onto the secret garden of the neglected Ching property, and learning about its multifaceted history were unexpected gifts of this time.



Also tangled in this present moment and history are the tragedies of racially motivated attacks against Asian Americans. Motivated by the desire to do something meaningful and positive, a group of neighbors have been inspired to honor Asian American heritage in our community by creating a space to grow together.



If you too would like to contribute to this effort in any way, please contact Kathleen Lumiere at



Some quotes in this article have been condensed for clarity.







