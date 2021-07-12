Crime Stoppers reward for name of Shoreline burglar

Cash reward for the name of this burglar







"We know one person doesn't just commit one burglary, they're going to commit more, and the sooner we get him in custody, the safer our homes in north shoreline and elsewhere are going to be," said King County Sheriff's Sgt. Tim Meyer. Distinctive skin discolorations

"He helps us out because it seems the places he burglarizes all have cameras, and all those images are stored in the cloud, and that's going to be the evidence we need to get him in custody."



He's wearing a sweatshirt from Avon Braves Youth Football in update New York.









If you recognize him or know his whereabouts, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you know his name.



Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound Facebook page has the video.





King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify this home burglary suspect who has broken into four houses during the daytime in north Shoreline since April.