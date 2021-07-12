Shift Gears and Help Us Pump Up Our Blood Supply and Win

Monday, July 12, 2021


Donate blood at Bloodworks NW and be entered in a drawing for a Peloton Bike+

To make your next appointment, visit Bloodworksnw.org or call 800-398-7888.

Send an Email if you have questions.

Appointments and masks required. 

Type O Donors: Due to increased hospital usage of your blood type, please click Whole Blood Type O+ or O- for special reservation times. You may also call 800-398-7888 or schedule@bloodworksnw.org.

It’s important for donors to keep their appointments, and make future appointments now to ensure blood stays available in our community as we weather this pandemic together.



