King County licensing, recording, and animal services to remain online for now

Most of the restrictions implemented as the COVID-19 pandemic swept into King County and Washington State in early 2020 were lifted as of June 30. Gov. Jay Inslee recently unveiled the "Washington Ready" plan that will help the state reopen and get back on track after 15 months of shutdowns.





will continue online, by phone, and by mail or dropbox, depending on the service.



The RALS services that will remain virtual are:

Marriage licensing

Document recording

Certified copies of recorded documents

Real estate transaction recording

Restrictive covenant modifications

Vehicle/vessel and pet licensing services that were once provided at the Administration Building

Licensing subagents, which are independent small businesses that contract with King County to provide vehicle and vessel licensing, will continue to set their own policies for in-person service

For-hire driver licensing, including Transportation Network Company (TNC) permitting

Process server registration

In addition, pet adoptions and other services at the King County Pet Adoption Center in Kent will remain on an appointment-only or will-call basis



For more information on how to obtain Recorder's Office services, please visit

For information about vehicle and vessel licensing, including the locations of licensing subagents, log on to kingcounty.gov/vehicle









While the Washington Ready framework does allow government services to reopen to in-person customers, King County is in the midst of a project that will close the King County Administration Building in downtown Seattle and relocate the services that had been provided there prior to the pandemic.