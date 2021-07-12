Case updates July 10, 2021 - no updates
Monday, July 12, 2021
Case updates July 10, 2021
United States - no updates today
- Total cases 33,659,974 - in one day
- Total deaths 604,596 - reported in one day
Washington state - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 417,687 - new since yesterday
- Probable (additional) cases 37,416 - new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 25,758 - since yesterday
- Total deaths 5,997 - new since yesterday.
King county - not updated on weekends
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 108,397 - new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,550 - new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,672 - new since yesterday
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 25,645 - new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,450 - new since yesterday
- Total deaths 421 - new since yesterday
Shoreline - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 2,494 - new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 209 - new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 334 - new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - new since yesterday
0 comments:
Post a Comment