Free food for kids and teens all summer long at the Shoreline Library

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



The Hunger Intervention Program is offering free take-home meals for kids and teens at the Shoreline Library, Monday to Friday from 1 - 2pm.





The program will continue through the summer, until school resumes.





The library, which recently reopened, is located at 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 on the southwest corner of NE 175th and 5th NE.





A reminder that you can no longer make a left turn across traffic into the library lower parking lot.











