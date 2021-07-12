For the Birds: Spotted Towhee — Our Resident Skulker



Spotted Towhees, formerly called Rufus-sided Towhees (their breasts and bellies are white), are gorgeous birds. If you have shrubs and leaves under them, then you probably have towhees, if you can spot one.



These “larger than Song Sparrows but smaller than robins” birds are masters of lurking under bushes and low branches as they vigorously scratch and double-kick through leaves and other duff searching for their meals of seeds and invertebrates.





Young Spotted Towhee first juvenile stage. Photo by Craig Kerns

Starting as early as February male Spotted Towhees claim their territories by belting out their buzzy songs— they sound similar to Dark-eyed Juncos, only louder.



These are ground nesters, with the females constructing the top edge of the nest level with the leaf litter. Watch for and avoid their nests which are usually in secluded areas. Both parents feed their 3-5 young, and often only have one brood.





They mainly feed their fledglings insects they find using their loud two-footed backward-hopping- insect-seeking rustling, but they eat predominately seeds and berries the rest of the year.



