WSDOT opens new Good To Go! system with updated online features
Monday, July 12, 2021
The Washington State Department of Transportation launched the new Good To Go! Monday, July 12, 2021 following a 10-day closure while the department worked to transition to the new system.
Along with a redesigned MyGoodToGo.com, the new system includes a suite of features requested by customers during the past 10 years. And while WSDOT is excited to share the new system, customers are encouraged to be patient when returning to the website and contacting the Good To Go! call center.
To help customers learn how to use the new self-service features, WSDOT created a series of videos showing how to accomplish common tasks online. WSDOT hopes that providing these resources will help customers navigate the new system and minimize confusion, in addition to helping them avoid potentially long wait times at the call center.
WSDOT has begun to post trips to Good To Go! accounts and customers may see charges to their credit card or bank account if their Good To Go! account replenishes. It will take a while for WSDOT to process all trips which occurred during the closure.
No rush to complete toll tasks
Given the complexity of the transition, WSDOT and its vendors will be carefully monitoring the system. WSDOT is also asking customers to wait a while before visiting the new site or calling customer service if their question is not urgent. With the launch of the new system, customers with unpaid tolls will have at least two extra weeks to pay. WSDOT hopes this additional time will help ease the rush of activity following the reopening.
For updates, and to learn more about the new system, customers can visit the transition webpage, and follow Good To Go! on social media.
