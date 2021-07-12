Residents encouraged to take the Puget Sound Regional Council Transportation plan survey

Monday, July 12, 2021

Northgate transit station photo courtesy PSRC

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is developing the next Regional Transportation Plan, which will describe how the region will meet transportation needs into the future, addressing existing needs and future growth.

The plan will outline investments the region is making to improve all aspects of the transportation system – from roads, transit, rail, ferry, bicycle and pedestrian systems – and ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods.

The plan is updated every four years per federal law and will respond to the priorities and growth strategy identified in VISION 2050.

PSRC wants to hear from you! Click here to take the survey through August and let PSRC know your thoughts as someone interested in transportation in Lake Forest Park. The survey is available in multiple languages.

The survey is open to anyone in the Puget Sound region.



Posted by DKH at 9:34 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  