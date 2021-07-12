Residents encouraged to take the Puget Sound Regional Council Transportation plan survey

Northgate transit station photo courtesy PSRC









The plan will outline investments the region is making to improve all aspects of the transportation system – from roads, transit, rail, ferry, bicycle and pedestrian systems – and ensure the safe and efficient movement of people and goods.









PSRC wants to hear from you! Click The plan is updated every four years per federal law and will respond to the priorities and growth strategy identified in VISION 2050 PSRC wants to hear from you! Click here to take the survey through August and let PSRC know your thoughts as someone interested in transportation in Lake Forest Park. The survey is available in multiple languages.





The survey is open to anyone in the Puget Sound region.













The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is developing the next Regional Transportation Plan, which will describe how the region will meet transportation needs into the future, addressing existing needs and future growth.