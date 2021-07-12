Jobs: City of Shoreline Limited Term ARPA Navigator

Limited Term ARPA Navigator



Job Type Limited Term

Closing date 7/25/2021 11:59 PM (PST)



GENERAL SUMMARY



Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.



The City of Shoreline is seeking individuals interested in joining the Recreation, Cultural and Community Services Department as an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Navigator. This is a 2-year Limited Term position with the potential to be extended for a third year if needed. This position was created to help ensure that Shoreline’s ARPA funding is utilized to the greatest benefit for the Shoreline community.



