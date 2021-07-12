Jobs: City of Shoreline Limited Term ARPA Navigator
Monday, July 12, 2021
Limited Term ARPA Navigator
Job Type Limited Term
Closing date 7/25/2021 11:59 PM (PST)
GENERAL SUMMARY
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.
The City of Shoreline is seeking individuals interested in joining the Recreation, Cultural and Community Services Department as an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Navigator. This is a 2-year Limited Term position with the potential to be extended for a third year if needed. This position was created to help ensure that Shoreline’s ARPA funding is utilized to the greatest benefit for the Shoreline community.
The ideal candidate will be excited to investigate existing resources and to develop recommendations regarding how best to use additional resources. The person in this role will work as part of an ARPA Navigation Team but will also need to be self-directed and able to work independently. Interest and skill conducting research and providing direct assistance to individuals and organizations is critical. Bilingual candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. Fluency in Spanish, Amharic, or Tigrinya is desirable, but not required.
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals
The City offers generous benefits to all regular employees.
This application does not support attachments. In lieu of a cover letter, candidates are expected to provide complete responses to the Supplemental Questions.
Job offer to the most successful candidate is contingent upon a successful passing of a criminal background check.
DEFINITION
Investigate where Federal, State and County governments are investing ARPA funds in programs and services that could benefit local residents and small businesses. Learn how those resources are accessed and provide direct assistance and advocacy to individuals and organizations in need of support, as appropriate. Identify gaps in services accessible to the Shoreline community and develop recommendations for allocation of Shoreline’s ARPA resources.
Job description and application
