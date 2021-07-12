County Council to host community meetings with finalists for law enforcement oversight director job

Monday, July 12, 2021

KCSO covers all but areas colored gray
The King County Council is hosting two virtual community meetings this week that will give members of the public the opportunity to ask questions and hear from the two finalist candidates to be the next director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO). 

The candidates – Tamer Abouzeid, an attorney, mediator, community organizer and policy professional, and Eddie Aubrey, a civilian police oversight manager and a former police auditor, judge, and prosecutor – will respond to prepared questions and then take questions from the community.

WHEN: 6pm to 8pm Tuesday, July 13, 2021 (link to join here 
and noon to 2pm Wednesday, July 14 (link to join here)

The Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO) represents the interests of the public in its efforts to hold the King County Sheriff’s Office accountable for providing fair and just police services. Through its independent review, OLEO seeks to instill confidence and public trust in the integrity of Sheriff’s Office operations and in the effectiveness and professionalism of its employees. 

OLEO conducts outreach to the communities the Sheriff’s Office serves and provides oversight and recommendations through reviews and investigations of misconduct complaints and systemic issues. OLEO issues public reports and makes recommendations on policies and practices to the Sheriff’s Office.

OLEO’s jurisdiction is composed of all the places served by the Sheriff’s Office, including services in unincorporated areas of King County, King County airport, Metro, Sound Transit, and the partnering contract cities of:
  • Beaux Arts
  • Burien
  • Carnation
  • Covington
  • Kenmore
  • Maple Valley
  • Muckleshoot Indian Tribe
  • Newcastle
  • Sammamish
  • SeaTac
  • Shoreline
  • Skykomish
  • Woodinville


