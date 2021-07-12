County Council to host community meetings with finalists for law enforcement oversight director job

The King County Council is hosting two virtual community meetings this week that will give members of the public the opportunity to ask questions and hear from the two finalist candidates to be the next director of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight (OLEO).

OLEO’s jurisdiction is composed of all the places served by the Sheriff’s Office, including services in unincorporated areas of King County, King County airport, Metro, Sound Transit, and the partnering contract cities of:

Beaux Arts

Burien

Carnation

Covington

Kenmore

Maple Valley

Muckleshoot Indian Tribe

Newcastle

Sammamish

SeaTac

Shoreline

Skykomish

Woodinville

OLEO conducts outreach to the communities the Sheriff’s Office serves and provides oversight and recommendations through reviews and investigations of misconduct complaints and systemic issues. OLEO issues public reports and makes recommendations on policies and practices to the Sheriff’s Office.