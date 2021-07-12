Paul Lewing open studio sale this weekend

Acrylic painting by Paul Lewing

Shoreline artist Paul Lewing will hold his annual Open Studio Sale this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, 2021 from 10am to 5pm.









Acrylic painting by Paul Lewing



No appointments this year, no masks if you're vaccinated. Just like the good old days!





Come on by and bring your friends to see my acrylic paintings and tiles.















