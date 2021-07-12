Paul Lewing open studio sale this weekend

Monday, July 12, 2021

Acrylic painting by Paul Lewing

Shoreline artist Paul Lewing will hold his annual Open Studio Sale this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, July 17 and 18, 2021 from 10am to 5pm.

It will be at his studio at 105 N 200 St. Shoreline, 98133.

Acrylic painting by Paul Lewing

No appointments this year, no masks if you're vaccinated.  Just like the good old days!  

Come on by and bring your friends to see my acrylic paintings and tiles.

www.paullewingtile.com



