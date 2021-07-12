Obituary: Jon Kennison 1947 - 2021 retired Shoreline Fire Commissioner

Jon Kennison Jonathan "Jon" Kennison 1947-2021





Born July 1, 1947 in Seattle, Jon died suddenly June 24, 2021 in Edmonds, WA.





He was the oldest child of James and Marjorie Kennison, who at that time lived in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle. He was the eldest twin by a few minutes to his sister Judy. His youngest sister Janice passed away due to cancer.





He attended Lake Forest Park Elementary, Morgan Junior High and graduated from Shorecrest High School. His first job was working at Scougal Rubber Corporation; he then worked for Shoreline Water District #42 for almost 20 years.





In 1972, he married Jean Hellstrom of Shoreline and they remained together for 20 years, bearing two children between them.





Jon was widowed in 2016, when Lynn Pollock lost her battle with cancer. They had two dogs Chevy and Palmer.





Jon was an extremely talented coach and had a long history of leading many teams of different sports to State and World Championships. As a soccer coach he led the Spitfires to two State Championships and winning over 300 games in 11 years of coaching. In 1984, his softball team won the USSSA "A" World Championship.





Jon was extremely well versed in Shoreline history. He was influential in the beginning days of "Shoreline Christmas" and spent 34+ years as a Fire Commissioner with Shoreline Fire Department. He loved the fire service, bragging about the men and women of Shoreline Fire to anyone that would listen. He resigned his position in 2020.





He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Walkowski Carlson, his sons, Strojan and Drew Kennison, as well as two grandchildren Cole and Cooper Kennison.





A memorial service will be held at the Innis Arden Clubhouse in Shoreline on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 5:30pm.





His family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Medic One Foundation https://www.mediconefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-online/











