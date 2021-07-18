Save the date for the Briarcrest Neighborhood Rummage Sale - August 28, 2021

The Briarcrest Neighborhood will be holding multiple rummage sales on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Individual people will set up their sales on this day and the neighborhood association will provide publicity and maps to the registered sales.





If you live in the BN and want to participate, contact Alice Keller

with the details in the flyer.





Free to participate and you get to declutter while you meet neighbors!





Briarcrest is in the southeast section of Shoreline, bordering NE 145th down to Bothell Way NE.











