Save the date for the Briarcrest Neighborhood Rummage Sale - August 28, 2021
Sunday, July 18, 2021
The Briarcrest Neighborhood will be holding multiple rummage sales on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Individual people will set up their sales on this day and the neighborhood association will provide publicity and maps to the registered sales.
with the details in the flyer.
Free to participate and you get to declutter while you meet neighbors!
Briarcrest is in the southeast section of Shoreline, bordering NE 145th down to Bothell Way NE.
