Families to receive enhanced Child Tax Credit



From the office of Congressional District 7 Rep Pramila Jayapal From the office of Congressional District 7 Rep Pramila Jayapal





Thanks to the American Rescue Plan that we passed in Congress, the enhanced Child Tax Credit will put at least $250/month per child directly into families’ pockets. This money is projected to cut child poverty in HALF across the country.

So how does it work?



The American Rescue Plan provides the largest child tax credit ever and historic relief to the most working families ever.

If you’ve filed tax returns for 2019 or 2020, or if you signed up to receive a stimulus check from the IRS, you will get this relief automatically through either direct deposit or the mail. You do not need to sign up or take any action.

If you didn’t make enough to be required to file taxes in 2020 or 2019, you can still get benefits. Sign up at: ChildTaxCredit.Gov

In the meantime, as we continue to fight this virus, my team and I are here to help. If you need assistance with Medicare, Medicaid, or any other federal agency, please reach out to my office at 206-674-0040 or email us at Jayapal.Casework@mail.house.gov





Pramila Jayapal represents Washington's 7th District which includes most of Seattle, Shoreline, Woodway, and parts of Edmonds.





Lake Forest Park and Kenmore are in the 1st Congressional District, represented by Suzan DelBene.



Suzan DelBene Representative for Washington's 1st congressional district Since Nov 13, 2012 (next election in 2022) Democrat @RepDelBene Official Website







