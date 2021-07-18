Washington State Redistricting Commission asks for your thoughts and comments

Sunday, July 18, 2021

YouTube video explaining redistricting here
From Rep. Javier Valdez, D-46

Our state is in the middle of its redistricting process, and the Washington State Redistricting Commission is asking for your thoughts and comments.

Every ten years, after the national census, political lines get redrawn to make sure legislative and congressional districts have the same population. 

How those lines get drawn, however, matters a great deal.

There’s a long history of gerrymandering – drawing absurd lines to protect one party or the other–which we try to avoid with our state's redistricting commission and public process.

Your comments and opinions are important to maintaining Washington state’s tradition of redrawing political boundaries in a fair and transparent manner.

Here are all the ways you can participate and comment:
You can also draw your own statewide map or attend one of the public meetings around the state. The next public meeting for our area is July 31 at 10 a.m., and you can watch the full meeting with ASL Interpretation or register for public comment.



Posted by DKH at 3:53 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  