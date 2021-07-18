Washington State Redistricting Commission asks for your thoughts and comments
Sunday, July 18, 2021
|YouTube video explaining redistricting here
From Rep. Javier Valdez, D-46
Our state is in the middle of its redistricting process, and the Washington State Redistricting Commission is asking for your thoughts and comments.
Every ten years, after the national census, political lines get redrawn to make sure legislative and congressional districts have the same population.
How those lines get drawn, however, matters a great deal.
There’s a long history of gerrymandering – drawing absurd lines to protect one party or the other–which we try to avoid with our state's redistricting commission and public process.
Your comments and opinions are important to maintaining Washington state’s tradition of redrawing political boundaries in a fair and transparent manner.
Here are all the ways you can participate and comment:
- Comment via email to comments@redistricting.wa.gov
- Submit your comment online
- Record and send a video comment
- Leave a voice message
- Send your thoughts by regular mail to Washington State Redistricting Commission, PO Box 40948, Olympia, WA 98504-0948
