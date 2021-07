Washington State Redistricting Commission asks for your thoughts and comments

From Rep. Javier Valdez, D-46





How those lines get drawn, however, matters a great deal.There’s a long history of gerrymandering – drawing absurd lines to protect one party or the other–which we try to avoid with our state's redistricting commission and public process.Your comments and opinions are important to maintaining Washington state’s tradition of redrawing political boundaries in a fair and transparent manner.Here are all the ways you can participate and comment:You can also draw your own statewide map or attend one of the public meetings around the state. The next public meeting for our area is July 31 at 10 a.m., and you can watch the full meeting with ASL Interpretation or register for public comment