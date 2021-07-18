Case updates July 16, 2021

Sunday, July 18, 2021

Our state reached its goal July 14, 2021. More than 70% of Washingtonians 16+ have initiated vaccination. Thank you to the more than 4.2 million people who helped us achieve this milestone!

Our work isn't over yet. If you haven't been vaccinated, visit Vaccine Locator or call 833-VAX-HELP to make your appointment today.

Or go to the UW Med vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center, run by Shoreline Fire with the assistance of Bothell and Northshore Fire. It will be closing after Tuesday, July 20.


Case updates July 16, 2021


United States 
  • Total cases 33,877,470 - 39,719 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 606,526 - 329 reported since yesterday

Washington state - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 421,528 -  
  • Probable (additional) cases 38,539 - 
  • Total hospitalizations 26,071 -  
  • Total deaths 6,042 -  

King county - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 109,267 - 
  • Total hospitalizations 6,596 - 
  • Total deaths 1,684 -  

Seattle - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 25,902 - 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,455 - 
  • Total deaths 425 -  

Shoreline - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 2,514 -  
  • Total hospitalizations 209 - 
  • Total deaths 101 - 

Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
  • Total confirmed cases 335 - 
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 
  • Total deaths 4 -  


