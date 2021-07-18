Case updates July 16, 2021
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Our work isn't over yet. If you haven't been vaccinated, visit Vaccine Locator or call 833-VAX-HELP to make your appointment today.
Or go to the UW Med vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center, run by Shoreline Fire with the assistance of Bothell and Northshore Fire. It will be closing after Tuesday, July 20.
United States
- Total cases 33,877,470 - 39,719 since yesterday
- Total deaths 606,526 - 329 reported since yesterday
Washington state - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 421,528 -
- Probable (additional) cases 38,539 -
- Total hospitalizations 26,071 -
- Total deaths 6,042 -
King county - not updated on weekends
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 109,267 -
- Total hospitalizations 6,596 -
- Total deaths 1,684 -
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 25,902 -
- Total hospitalizations 1,455 -
- Total deaths 425 -
Shoreline - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 2,514 -
- Total hospitalizations 209 -
- Total deaths 101 -
Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 335 -
- Total hospitalizations 17 -
- Total deaths 4 -
