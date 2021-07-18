Case updates July 16, 2021

Our state reached its goal July 14, 2021. More than 70% of Washingtonians 16+ have initiated vaccination. Thank you to the more than 4.2 million people who helped us achieve this milestone!





Our work isn't over yet. If you haven't been vaccinated, visit Vaccine Locator or call 833-VAX-HELP to make your appointment today.





Or go to the UW Med vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center, run by Shoreline Fire with the assistance of Bothell and Northshore Fire. It will be closing after Tuesday, July 20.