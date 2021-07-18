LFP Council Committee of the Whole will discuss reinstating plastic bag ban at Monday's meeting
Sunday, July 18, 2021
Meeting is virtual
AGENDA
- First review of applications for PRO and CON committees relating to Lake Forest Park Prop 1
- Proposed Ordinance reinstating the operation and enforcement of Chapter 5.34 LFPMC, which restricts the use of plastic bags and non-compostable food service containers, and Amending LFPMC 5.34.060 decreasing the pass-through charge for recyclable paper bags
Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)
- Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
- Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.
Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
When: Jul 19, 2021 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Topic: Council Committee of the Whole
Please click the link below to join the webinar:
Or One tap mobile :
- US: +12532158782,,98230236664# or +16699006833,,98230236664# Or Telephone:
- Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US:+12532158782 or+16699006833 or+13462487799 or+14086380968
- or+16468769923 or+13017158592 or+13126266799 Webinar ID: 982 3023 6664
- International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ab9JypU3Hm
