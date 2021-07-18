LFP Council Committee of the Whole will discuss reinstating plastic bag ban at Monday's meeting

Sunday, July 18, 2021

City of Lake Forest Park Council Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, July 19, 2021, 6pm

Meeting is virtual

AGENDA
  • First review of applications for PRO and CON committees relating to Lake Forest Park Prop 1
  • Proposed Ordinance reinstating the operation and enforcement of Chapter 5.34 LFPMC, which restricts the use of plastic bags and non-compostable food service containers, and Amending LFPMC 5.34.060 decreasing the pass-through charge for recyclable paper bags

Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)

Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:

When: Jul 19, 2021 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Topic: Council Committee of the Whole

Please click the link below to join the webinar: 

Or One tap mobile :
  • US: +12532158782,,98230236664# or +16699006833,,98230236664# Or Telephone:
  • Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US:+12532158782 or+16699006833 or+13462487799 or+14086380968
  • or+16468769923 or+13017158592 or+13126266799 Webinar ID: 982 3023 6664
  • International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ab9JypU3Hm


