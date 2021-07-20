LFP City Council meets virtually Thursday - confirmations / appointments for Parks board, Public Works, Pro / Con committees for Prop. 1
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|Lake Forest Park City Council
City of Lake Forest Park, City Council regular meeting, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:00pm. Meeting to be Held Virtually.
Confirmations, Ordinances/Resolutions, Action/Discussion on the agenda:
Confirmation Review – Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
- Julie Wheatley, Position 6, partial 3-year term expires 2/28/2024
- Tony Auriemma, Position 7, partial 3-year term expires 2/28/2024
Ordinances / Resolutions
- Resolution 1811/Authorizing Mayor to Sign the First Amendment to the ILA for the Independent Force Investigation Team – King County (IFIT-KC)
Action or Discussion
HOW TO SUBMIT ORAL AND WRITTEN COMMENTS
- Resolution 1810/Relating to the City’s Regular Property Tax Levy
- Motion Appointing Members to the Pro and Con Committees for the “LFP Proposition 1,” on the November 2, 2021, General Election Ballot
- Confirmation of the Mayor’s Offer of Employment to Jeffrey D. Perrigo as Public Works Director
Written comments for public hearings will be submitted to Council if received by
5:00pm the date of the meeting; otherwise, they will be provided to the City Council the next day. Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer being read under Citizen Comments
Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
When: Jul 22, 2021 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Topic: Council Regular Business Meeting
Please click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/94805421003
Or One tap mobile :
- US: +12532158782,,94805421003# or +13462487799,,94805421003# Or Telephone:
- Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US:+12532158782 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+16699006833
- or+13017158592 or+13126266799 or+16468769923 Webinar ID: 948 0542 1003
- International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/ajzLVNVOB
