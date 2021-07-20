Costco will maintain special operation hours for members ages 60 and older

Senior customers lined up at the Shoreline Costco in 2020



Considering the nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases, Costco has announced that it will continue special operating hours for its older customers.





Effective July 26, 2021, Costco warehouses in the U.S. and Puerto Rico are open for Special Operating Hours from 9 to 10am, Tuesday and Thursday.



Eligible: Only members ages 60 and older, and for those with disabilities or who are immunocompromised. Guests will not be admitted.





Most Costco pharmacies are offering the COVID vaccine.











