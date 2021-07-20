AG Ferguson statement on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy proposal

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following statement on a proposed bankruptcy plan from Purdue Pharma:

“I filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma to hold the company accountable for its role fueling the opioid epidemic. Our investigation and lawsuit helped shut down Purdue and the Sacklers’ illegal conduct. We were preparing for trial when Purdue filed for bankruptcy, stopping all legal actions.

“This settlement plan allows the Sacklers to walk away as billionaires with a legal shield for life. To add insult to injury, they don’t even have to apologize. The Sackler family made $11 billion dollars from Purdue while Washington families suffered as a result of their conduct. A legal shield prevents us from holding the Sacklers accountable in a court of law. I cannot in good conscience accept those terms.

“Washington’s opposition to this settlement does not prevent Washington from receiving its share of the settlement funds if the court ultimately accepts the bankruptcy settlement. But I want the court – and Washingtonians impacted by the devastation of the epidemic – to know that this plan is deeply unfair. At a minimum, the Sacklers should pay back the $11 billion they received from Purdue and issue an apology to every family they harmed.”





