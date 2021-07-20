In the Garden Now: 'Purple Lady' Giant Orienpet Lily

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

'Purple Lady' Giant Orienpet Lily
Story and photos by Victoria Gilleland

Our 'Purple Lady' Lily has been a delight to share with walkers in our neighborhood. 

She is beautiful, fragrant and a total surprise to those who discover her growing casually near the road.

Last fall I purchased 6 bulbs, planted them and hoped for the best. We have lots of critters in our garden and limited sun. 

Four plants emerged in spring and produced these fabulous 7 foot high clusters of fragrant flowers. 

I suspect that voles, shrews and/or mice devoured two of the bulbs. The good thing is they didn't eat four of them!

These handsome plants are a cross between an oriental lily and a trumpet lily thus the unusual name. 

Each plant has a cluster of five to ten very showy large flowers at the top of the stem. 

Each flower is at least 8 inches in diameter with a delightful fragrance. 

It's hard to imagine a showier more sweetly scented summer bloomer than this terrific Lily!



