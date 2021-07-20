In the Garden Now: 'Purple Lady' Giant Orienpet Lily
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Our 'Purple Lady' Lily has been a delight to share with walkers in our neighborhood.
She is beautiful, fragrant and a total surprise to those who discover her growing casually near the road.
Last fall I purchased 6 bulbs, planted them and hoped for the best. We have lots of critters in our garden and limited sun.
These handsome plants are a cross between an oriental lily and a trumpet lily thus the unusual name.
Last fall I purchased 6 bulbs, planted them and hoped for the best. We have lots of critters in our garden and limited sun.
Four plants emerged in spring and produced these fabulous 7 foot high clusters of fragrant flowers.
These handsome plants are a cross between an oriental lily and a trumpet lily thus the unusual name.
Each plant has a cluster of five to ten very showy large flowers at the top of the stem.
Each flower is at least 8 inches in diameter with a delightful fragrance.
It's hard to imagine a showier more sweetly scented summer bloomer than this terrific Lily!
0 comments:
Post a Comment