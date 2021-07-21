Shoreline Police: This fine lady used a cup of morning joe as a ruse to set up a quick theft



On Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 9:15am, Shoreline deputies responded to a restaurant/bar located in the 17500 block of 15th Ave NE.



An employee told them the woman shown here ordered a cup of coffee. After bringing her a mug of joe, the employee stepped out of the shop to arrange the outdoor seating.







When the employee came back inside the business, the "customer" was no longer seated in the dining area. The employee heard the sound of change rattling in the manager's office. She went to investigate and found the suspect in the office searching through drawers and taking cash and change.



The employee immediately told the woman to empty her pockets. The suspect started to, but then ran out of the office and out the back door.



A deputy drove around to search the area, however, he was unable to locate the suspect.



An inventory revealed $627 missing, both in cash and in rolled coins.



The suspect was wearing glasses, a distinctive multi-colored jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.



If you have any information on this individual, call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21021786.





--King County Sheriff's Office











