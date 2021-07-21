Pinky's Rockin' Weekend at Easy Monkey Taphouse to benefit Pinky's Passion for a Parkinson's Cure
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Easy Monkey Taphouse, benefiting Pinky's Passion for a Parkinson's Cure Saturday July 24 and Sunday July 25, 2021.
17537 15th Ave NE B, Shoreline, WA 98155 in the North City Business District.
We'll start rockin' for a cure at 6pm on Saturday with Michael Good, followed by Third Train Running.
Tickets are $10 and $20 respectively or see both shows for $25
Come back on Sunday, July 25th for
We’ll be barbecuing both days.
- Annie Eastwood at noon,
- Stacy Jones Band at 3pm, and
- Mark DuFresne at 6pm.
All ticket and food sales goes directly to Pinky’s Passion for a Parkinson’s Cure https://pinkyspassion.org/ to raise money, increase awareness and support research for a Parkinson’s Cure
Tickets are on sale, in person, at Easy Monkey Taphouse.
