Pinky's Rockin' Weekend at Easy Monkey Taphouse to benefit Pinky's Passion for a Parkinson's Cure

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Pinky's Rockin' Weekend at Easy Monkey Taphouse, benefiting Pinky's Passion for a Parkinson's Cure Saturday July 24 and Sunday July 25, 2021. 

17537 15th Ave NE B, Shoreline, WA 98155 in the North City Business District.

We'll start rockin' for a cure at 6pm on Saturday with Michael Good, followed by Third Train Running. 

 Tickets are $10 and $20 respectively or see both shows for $25

Come back on Sunday, July 25th for
  • Annie Eastwood at noon,
  • Stacy Jones Band at 3pm, and
  • Mark DuFresne at 6pm.
Each Sunday band is $20 or see all 3 for $50.

We’ll be barbecuing both days.

All ticket and food sales goes directly to Pinky’s Passion for a Parkinson’s Cure https://pinkyspassion.org/ to raise money, increase awareness and support research for a Parkinson’s Cure

Tickets are on sale, in person, at Easy Monkey Taphouse.



