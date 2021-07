Pinky's Rockin' Weekend at Easy Monkey Taphouse to benefit Pinky's Passion for a Parkinson's Cure

We'll start rockin' for a cure at 6pm on Saturday with Michael Good, followed by Third Train Running.

Annie Eastwood at noon,

Stacy Jones Band at 3pm, and

Mark DuFresne at 6pm.





Tickets are on sale, in person, at Easy Monkey Taphouse.







Tickets are $10 and $20 respectively or see both shows for $25Come back on Sunday, July 25th forEach Sunday band is $20 or see all 3 for $50.We’ll be barbecuing both days.