Case updates July 18, 2021
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|Tuesday is the last day for the UW Shoreline
vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
If you haven't been vaccinated, visit Vaccine Locator or call 833-VAX-HELP to make your appointment today.
Today, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 is the last day for the UW Med vaccination clinic at the Shoreline Center, run by Shoreline Fire with the assistance of Bothell and Northshore Fire.
Case updates July 18, 2021
United States
- Total cases 33,896,296 - 7,156 new
- Total deaths 606,618 - 27 new
Washington state - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 423,043 - 1515 new
- Probable (additional) cases 38,804 - 265 new
- Total hospitalizations 26,196 - 125 new
- Total deaths 6,042 -
King county - not updated on weekends
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 109,683 - 416 new
- Total hospitalizations 6,620 - 24 new
- Total deaths 1,684 - 0 new
Seattle - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 26,021 - 119 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,460 - 5 new
- Total deaths 425 - 0 new
Shoreline - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 2,522 - 8 new
- Total hospitalizations 211 - 2 new
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park - not updated on weekends
- Total confirmed cases 339 - 4 new
- Total hospitalizations 18 - 1 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
0 comments:
Post a Comment