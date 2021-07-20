Shoreline Police: Help us identify the burglar who did this dirty deed







On Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:30pm, a Shoreline deputy was dispatched to a laundromat's commercial alarm in the 1200 block of N 155th Street.





Deputies arrived but did not locate anyone inside. They noticed the interior was in disarray. Many rolls of coins were scattered on the ground near the front counter and in the doorway.



A manager soon arrived and told deputies that there appeared to be approximately $200 in coins missing from the till. Surveillance footage revealed the suspect not only went through the till, but rifled through drawers at the front desk as well. Two minutes later, he exits and proceeds southbound through the bushes on the south side of the parking lot.



We don't have a clear shot of his face, but maybe you recognize his clothing, shoes or his olive drab duffle/backpack?





He appears to be a white male, approximately 20-30 years of age. The suspect rides a red BMX bike.





If you have any information about this crime, call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21021424.





--King County Sheriff's Office













We're trying to identify the burglar who did this dirty deed and are hoping for a load of tips from our Facebook followers.