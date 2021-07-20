School district surplus sale Wednesday
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
|Just a few of the items for sale Wednesday at the School District warehouse in Hamlin Park
Shoreline Schools will hold a surplus sale on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 10:00am - 1:00pm at the District Warehouse located at 2003 NE 160th St., Shoreline (inside Hamlin Park).
Items include vehicles and equipment, Nikon cameras and lenses, KitchenAid mixers, climbing wall panels, piano, 3D printers and much more!
Purchased items must be picked up no later than 1:00pm, Thursday, July 22. Accepted payments are cash, (no checks) credit card or school district purchase orders. Sales are final, as-is, where-is, no return, no refund.
