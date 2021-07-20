School district surplus sale Wednesday

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Just a few of the items for sale Wednesday at the School District warehouse in Hamlin Park


Shoreline Schools will hold a surplus sale on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 10:00am - 1:00pm at the District Warehouse located at 2003 NE 160th St., Shoreline (inside Hamlin Park).

Items include vehicles and equipment, Nikon cameras and lenses, KitchenAid mixers, climbing wall panels, piano, 3D printers and much more!

Purchased items must be picked up no later than 1:00pm, Thursday, July 22. Accepted payments are cash, (no checks) credit card or school district purchase orders. Sales are final, as-is, where-is, no return, no refund.


Posted by DKH at 3:54 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  