School district surplus sale Wednesday

Just a few of the items for sale Wednesday at the School District warehouse in Hamlin Park







Items include vehicles and equipment, Nikon cameras and lenses, KitchenAid mixers, climbing wall panels, piano, 3D printers and much more!



Purchased items must be picked up no later than 1:00pm, Thursday, July 22. Accepted payments are cash, (no checks) credit card or school district purchase orders. Sales are final, as-is, where-is, no return, no refund.









Shoreline Schools will hold a surplus sale onat the District Warehouse located at 2003 NE 160th St., Shoreline (inside Hamlin Park).