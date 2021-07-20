Johnson and Johnson recalls spray sunscreens over traces of Benzene

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Republished from Parent Map.com

Story by Vicky McDonald

Johnson and Johnson has recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens after it was discovered that these products contain a low level of benzene.

Sunscreen products for adults and children recalled for benzene contamination

The company advised consumers to discard the affected sunscreens because benzene is a carcinogen and the chemical "could potentially cause cancer, depending on the level and extent of exposure." 

Benzene is a widely used industrial chemical. It is not an ingredient in sunscreen, but sunscreen products may have been contaminated with it during the manufacturing process.

Check your medicine cabinets and beach bags for the following sunscreen products, and dispose of them if you find them:
  • Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen
  • Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen
  • Neutrogena Invisible Daily defense aerosol sunscreen
  • Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen
  • Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

Each year the Environmental Working Group (EWG) releases a safety report on sunscreen products. The EWG recommends using sunscreens with active ingredients such as zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.

This year, 65 different sunscreens intended for babies and kids met EWG safety criteria. Listed below are 10 sunscreens EWG recommends for babies and kids. Find more suggestions on the EWG website.

More tips on sun protection:


