Johnson and Johnson recalls spray sunscreens over traces of Benzene
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Republished from Parent Map.com
Story by Vicky McDonald
Johnson and Johnson has recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens after it was discovered that these products contain a low level of benzene.
The company advised consumers to discard the affected sunscreens because benzene is a carcinogen and the chemical "could potentially cause cancer, depending on the level and extent of exposure."
Benzene is a widely used industrial chemical. It is not an ingredient in sunscreen, but sunscreen products may have been contaminated with it during the manufacturing process.
Check your medicine cabinets and beach bags for the following sunscreen products, and dispose of them if you find them:
Each year the Environmental Working Group (EWG) releases a safety report on sunscreen products. The EWG recommends using sunscreens with active ingredients such as zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.
This year, 65 different sunscreens intended for babies and kids met EWG safety criteria. Listed below are 10 sunscreens EWG recommends for babies and kids. Find more suggestions on the EWG website.
More tips on sun protection:
- Adorable Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+
- Badger Baby Active Sunscreen Cream, Chamomile & Calendula, SPF 30
- Raw Elements Baby + Kids Sunscreen Lotion Tin, SPF 30
- Thinksport Kids Body and Face Sunscreen Stick, SPF 30
- Waxhead Sun Defense Baby Zinc Oxide Vitamin E + D Enriched Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 35
- Supergoop! Sunny Screen Lotion, Babies + Kiddos, SPF 50
- SunBioLogic Kids Sunscreen Stick, SPF 30+
- TruBaby Water and Play Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+
- TruKid Sunny Days Sport Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30
- UV Natural Baby Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 30+
