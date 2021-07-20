Johnson and Johnson recalls spray sunscreens over traces of Benzene

Republished from Parent Map.com



Story by Vicky McDonald



Johnson and Johnson has recalled five Neutrogena and Aveeno brand aerosol sunscreens after it was discovered that these products contain a low level of benzene.

Sunscreen products for adults and children recalled for benzene contamination

The company advised consumers to discard the affected sunscreens because benzene is a carcinogen and the chemical "could potentially cause cancer, depending on the level and extent of exposure."




