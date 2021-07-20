University Congregational United Church of Christ Superfluity garage sale being held in Shoreline Friday and Saturday

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

To our Shoreline Community,

Our University Congregational United Church of Christ Superfluity committee is hosting our first ever “Superfluity Garage Sale.” 

We were unable to hold our usual sale in either 2020 or 2021 due to Covid, and the nonprofit organizations we have regularly assisted with the proceeds have missed our assistance. Everything you need to know about the sale is in the flyer. I hope you will join us AND bring your friends.

Proceeds benefit local nonprofits universityucc.org/what-we-do/superfluity/



