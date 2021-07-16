Lake Forest Park student on Dean's Honor Roll at University of Wyoming
Friday, July 16, 2021
The University of Wyoming lists one student from Washington on the 2021 spring semester academic Dean’s Honor Roll.
The honor roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
The student is:
Lake Forest Park
Benjamin H. Newell
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at www.uwyo.edu
