Free Meridian Park Walk this Saturday, July 17th
Friday, July 16, 2021
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Join walk leader Donna on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:00am for a free walk around the Meridian Park neighborhood. The guided walk begins in the parking lot of Meridian Park School, 17077 Meridian Park Ave N. and is 3.2 miles long with a rating of “moderate” for some hills.
The free group walk is part of the City of Shoreline’s “Shoreline Walks” community walking program helping Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends) and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot.
No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location. For more information on Shoreline Walks, please visit www.shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or call Recreation Specialist, Marianne Johnson at 206-801-2638.
Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10:00am
Meridian Park Walk
Points along the way include the Children’s Center, the small Meridian Park itself, the Jewish Cemetery, Shorewood High School, and Shoreline City Hall. At end of walk there will be an option to check out the improvements to Ronald Bog Park which is across from the school.
- Walk is approximately 3.2 miles / 2 hours
- Rating: Moderate (some hills)
- Meet at: In parking lot in front of Meridian Park School 17077 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
- Walk Leader Donna
