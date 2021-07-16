Cities of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Bothell say "Help Save Bus Rapid Transit Along SR 522!"









The Sound Transit Board has not yet made a decision, but their discussions are ramping up. The preliminary recommendation is to have 522 BRT included in Tier 1, the category with the shortest delay.









HOW CAN YOU HELP? We need citizens to remind the Sound Transit Board all of the reasons why this BRT project must stay funded and stay in Tier 1 planning!



Before the July 22 meeting, write a letter to the Sound Transit Board urging them to keep 522 BRT on schedule and in Tier 1. You can send it to the board at



, write a letter to the Sound Transit Board urging them to keep 522 BRT on schedule and in Tier 1. You can send it to the board at emailtheboard@soundtransit.org

Attend the July 22, 2021 Sound Transit Board meeting at 1:30pm via Zoom. Sign up for public comment and state your support for 522 BRT.



IT'S EASY TO ADVOCATE!



The cities of Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park and Shoreline are seeking interested community members to form a coalition of citizens and business leaders advocating for the timely delivery of the Sound Transit SR 522/NE145th Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.









Join the coalition email list:

Contact communications@kenmorewa.gov to be added.

Join the coalition email list:

Follow the coalition Facebook page: Facebook.com/522TransitNow Joining the coalition and advocating for this project will require a small time commitment with simple ways to show your support, such as signing letters or attending meetings.







In an unprecedented joint campaign, the cities of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Bothell are together urging their citizens to lobby Sound Transit to save the much touted Bus Rapid Transit service along Bothell Way (SR 522) to the 148th Transit station.WHAT'S HAPPENINGSystemwide, Sound Transit is seeing lower revenues than projected and higher costs than anticipated (mostly due to the pandemic). The Sound Transit Board and staff are going through a “realignment” process, meaning that they are looking to significantly delay some of the ST3 projects.